Parineeti Chopra may star opposite Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu's sequel of Life in a... Metro

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently awaiting the release of Namaste England alongside her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor, has reportedly been cast in the sequel of Anurag Basu’s 2007 musical drama Life in a... Metro.

A Mumbai Mirror report states that the actor will be seen in the film opposite Rajkummar Rao, whose latest film Stree has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

The same report states that Parineeti had agreed to be a part of the project immediately after reading the script, since she enjoyed Basu's films and his vision to create extraordinarily different films. Basu has begun the work on pre-production and is keen to bring the film on floors at the soonest.

While the original film featured an ensemble cast comprising Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali and Sharman Joshi, the sequel will also enatil an ensemble cast, with names like Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan doing the rounds.

However, there have been no confirmations on the names yet. Basu even posted on Twitter about the issues one faces while trying to make a film with an ensemble cast.

Casting of an ensemble cast film can only be locked after securing combination dates of all the actors.Bohut mushkil kaam hai,sab ke calendars ek saal ke liye full hain.Aur mein ghode pe sawar hun. Will keep you posted. Final cast will be announced soon . — anurag basu (@basuanurag) August 17, 2018

Life in a... Metro chronicled the life and struggled of nine individuals, set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 10:16 AM