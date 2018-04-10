Arjun Kapoor to play intelligence officer in Raj Kumar Gupta's next film Most Wanted

After delivering one of 2018's biggest grossers, Raid, Raj Kumar Gupta is gearing for another thriller tentatively titled Most Wanted. The film is inspired by a secret mission that was held between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of India's most wanted terrorists.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Arjun Kapoor has been finalised to play an intelligence officer in the film, which will primarily be shot in parts of Nepal and Delhi. The film will see him carry out high-stakes, secret operations along with the intelligence bureau.

Kapoor and Gupta have apparently been wanting to collaborate for a long time. The duo wanted to work on a celluloid adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's Revolution 2020. However, the project did not materialise and the two moved on to different projects. A source tells the same publication that the actor and director have discussed the role and the film at large in detail.

The makers are reportedly looking at a 2019 release and Fox Star Studios is bankrolling the project. Kapoor is currently figuring out his dates for this project as Gupta wants to finish the shoot in one go. Kapoor, who was last in Mubarakan, has three more projects in the pipeline: Namaste England, Panipat and the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

