Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly star in Anurag Basu's Life in a... Metro sequel

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reportedly reuniting for the big screen.

According to a report by DNA, director Anurag Basu is almost done with scripting the sequel to Life in a... Metro, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots.

A source is quoted by DNA as saying, "Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear." The report also states that Anurag Basu has been busy with his own production, which he wanted to write, direct and co-produce. Anurag Basu is most likely to get music director Pritam on board for this sequel to Life in a... Metro.

Life in a... Metro was released in 2007 and starred Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Irrfan Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon and Nafisa Ali. It was critically acclaimed and had super-hit songs like 'Alvida', 'O Meri Jaan', and 'In Dino'.

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have earlier been seen together on the big screen in 2016's Ki & Ka.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:31 PM