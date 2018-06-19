Kangana Ranaut to reunite with Gangster director Anurag Basu in Imali; film to roll from end of 2018

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to collaborate once again with her mentor and debut film's director Anurag Basu.

The actor-director duo will come together for an upcoming film titled Imali (translated: Tamarind) which is touted to be an urban love story and will have a "tangy" flavour just like the film's title, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Speaking to the publication, the Queen actress said, "It’s too early to talk about Imali as we are starting the film around the end of the year. All I can say is that Anurag is my godfather and everything I am today is because of him… I can’t wait to go back to the beginning."

Ranaut marked her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Basu's film Gangster which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. The film garnered great reviews and accolades both for the filmmaker and more importantly for debutante Ranaut who later established herself as a powerhouse performer with an expertise in portraying women dealing with psychosomatic stress, as seen in films like Woh Lamhe, Raaz: The Mystery Continues and her National Award-winning performance in Fashion.

After Gangster, Ranaut again collaborated with Basu in Life in a... Metro (2007) and later in the 2010 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kites; the film featured her in a small role.

Ranuat is expected to begin shooting for Imali once she completes filming Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya! with Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's kabaddi drama. Her magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is currently in the post-production stage.

Imali is reported to go on floors by the end of 2018 and the preparation for the film is set to begin in August, adds the Mumbai Mirror report.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 11:45 AM