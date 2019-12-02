Panipat song Sapna Hai Sach Hai gives a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Maharashtrian wedding ceremony

After releasing two high-powered songs, 'Mard Maratha' and 'Mann Mein Shiva', the makers of Panipat have launched a soul-stirring romantic number, 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai.' Featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, the song charts their love story.

'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' is written by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal. It is composed by Ajay-Atul.

The video is shot against the backdrop of Sadashivrao and Parvati's wedding ceremony. Kriti is dressed to the nines in beautiful wedding attire with heavy embellished jewellery. The clip shows the couple getting married according to the traditional Maharashtrian rituals.

Check out the song here

(Also read on Firstpost - Arjun Kapoor on his approach to Panipat: Wanted to unlearn baggage that comes with period films)

Panipat is based on the life of Sadashivrao Bhau, the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the third Battle of Panipat, fought in 1761 between the Marathas and the army of the Afghan ruler, Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt). Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the film also stars Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, and Padmini Kolhapure.

Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for the film, produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL, in association with Vision World.

Gowariker brings to the audience another large-scale period film after Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Although his last film, Mohenjo Daro (2016), tanked at the box office, the expectations from Panipat already seem high.

Panipat is slated to release in cinemas on 6 December, and will clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 15:43:10 IST