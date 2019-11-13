Panipat song Mard Maratha: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon sing praises of Maratha empire in this Ajay-Atul track

The first song from Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat has been released. Titled 'Mard Maratha', the song seems like a refreshing Hindi-Marathi mix track, and is composed and sung by musician duo Ajay-Atul.

The contributing singers to the song are Sudesh Bhosle, Kunal Ganjawala, Swapnil Bandodkar, Padmanabh Gaikwad, and Priyanka Barve. Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics of the song.

The song sings praises of Maratha warriors, and alludes to their tales of bravery and courage. Filmed across a grand scale, the set is all sorts of vibrant, with saffron colour being most prominent in the frames. Kriti Sanon, who plays Paravati Bai in the film, also makes an appearance, and matches steps with a bevy of background dances.

According to Mumbai Mirror, 'Mard Maratha' has been shot on an extensive scale, replete with Peshwai ambience, with whopping 1,300 dancers, including lejhim dancers from Pune and authentic bull dancers. The report further adds the song is choreographed by Raju Khan, and was shot across 13 days at a regal life-size set of Shaniwar Wada in Karjat, constructed by art director Nitin Desai for the film.

The film will depict the story behind Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, and Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Hindi litterateur, poet, and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues of the film, produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL in association with Vision World.

Panipat is slated to release in cinemas on 6 December, and will clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 12:56:21 IST