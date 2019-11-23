You are here:

Panipat song 'Mann Mein Shiva' depicts Arjun Kapoor's Sadashiv Rao Bhau preparing to wage war

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming period drama Panipat sees Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted soldiers. The makers of the film have released a new song titled 'Mann Mein Shiva'.

The song depicts the actor as he prepares for war and takes the blessing of Lord Shiva. Sadashiv decks up in Maratha glory, pinning the armour to his body and invokes Lord Shiva and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

'Mann Mein Shiva' has been composed by Ajay-Atul, while Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar & Padmanabh Gaikwad provide the vocals. Kapoor shared the track on social media as well.

Check out 'Mann Mein Shiva' song from Panipat

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt as Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai. Zeenat Aman will make a cameo appearance in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

Gowariker had confirmed the news of Aman's cameo appearance in Panipat, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

Panipat will depict the story behind Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country.

Hindi litterateur, poet, and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for the film, which is being produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The director will bring to the audience another large scale period film after Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Although his last film, Mohenjo Daro (2016), tanked at the box office, the expectations from Panipat already seem high.

Panipat is scheduled to hit theatres on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 14:34:55 IST