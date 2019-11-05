Panipat trailer: Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt star in yet another Ashutosh Gowariker period drama

The trailer of much-anticipated historical period drama, Panipat, was released earlier today. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film will depict the story behind Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country.

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as his wife Parvati Bai, and Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Beginning with the chants of battle cry, "Har Har Mahadev", the three-minute long trailer delves into the forgone history lesson of the Battle of Panipat. Sanon, in a voiceover, sings praises for the Maratha warriors, proclaiming 'their bravery lies in their duty and religion'.

The clip further depicts glimpses of warfare, long stretches of deserted islands, and inner political movements within Peshwa royalty, who appoint Sadashiv Rao as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. When Rao realises the threat of Mughal invaders on Hindustan, specifically Afghan ruler Abdali, who is infamous for his cruelty and murderous rage, Rao begins prepping the army for a game-changing battle.

Check out the trailer

The film also features veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, and Padmini Kolhapure.

Gowariker had confirmed the news of Aman's cameo appearance in Panipat, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

Hindi litterateur, poet, and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for the film, produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL in association with Vision World.

Gowariker brings to the audience another large-scale period film after Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Although his last film, Mohenjo Daro (2016), tanked at the box office, the expectations from Panipat already seem high.

Panipat will release in cinemas on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 12:44:02 IST