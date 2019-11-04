Panipat first look posters introduce Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai

Ahead of its trailer release, the makers of Panipat have released the first look of Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon from the film. Also featuring Arjun Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, in key roles, the film will depict the story behind the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The first look of Sanon reveals her character of Parvati Bai. She is embellished with heavy jewellery and seems strikingly regal as the Maratha queen.

Dutt who is set to portray the Afghan ruler Abdali seems fierce and intimidating in the first character poster. The look features the actor sporting a warrior gear and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Check out the first look here

Earlier, director Ashutosh Gowariker confirmed the news of Aman's cameo appearance in Panipat, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

He added he is looking forward to unveil her look in the movie. Interestingly, Ashutosh last worked with Zeenat in the 1989 film Gawaahi.

Ajay-Atul, the talented music composer duo has been roped in to score the music for Panipat. The film is being bankrolled by a London-based pharma magnate Rohit Shelatkar. Panipat is slated to release on 6 December.

Apart from Panipat, Dutt's upcoming projects include Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which is the sequel to the actor's 1991 film of the same name. He will also be seen playing an important role in war film Bhuj: The Pride of India which is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 12:52:48 IST