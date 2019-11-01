Panipat: Makers reveal first poster of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's period drama

Panipat, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, and Kriti Sanon, in key roles, will depict the story behind the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country.

The makers have now revealed the first look poster of the period drama. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the poster on social media.

Check out the first look poster of Panipat

Earlier, director Ashutosh Gowariker confirmed the news of Zeenat Aman's cameo appearance in Panipat, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

He added that the actress will join the team for the shoot next weekend. He also said that he is looking forward to unveil her look in the movie. Interestingly, Ashutosh last worked with Zeenat in the 1989 film Gawaahi.

Ajay-Atul, the talented music composer duo has been roped in to score the music for Panipat. The film is being bankrolled by a London-based pharma magnate Rohit Shelatkar.

Panipat is slated to hit theatres on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 12:55:52 IST