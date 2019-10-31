Sadak 2's second schedule wraps up in Ooty; Alia Bhat shares video announcing film's progress

Director and producer Mahesh Bhatt is set to make his directorial comeback with Sadak 2, which will be a sequel to his 1991 popular film Sadak. The cast of the Sadak 2 has been busy shooting in Ooty for the past few weeks. Alia Bhatt, the leading actress in the film, recently posted an Instagram story to announce the wrap of the second schedule.

Sadak 2's shooting has been quite an open journey, with crew members (like Mahesh's daughter Pooja Bhatt) posting behind-the-scenes goings-on intermittently. The film also features Pooja Bhatt alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Gulshan Grover and Makrand Deshpande also have important roles in the film.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post on the film's wrap

Earlier in May, Alia had posted about her nerves regarding shooting for Sadak 2. The actress added a heartfelt note along with the image saying she was petrified of starting work on the project. "I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again," said the actress on Instagram.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post

