Sadak 2's second schedule wraps up in Ooty; Alia Bhat shares video announcing film's progress
Director and producer Mahesh Bhatt is set to make his directorial comeback with Sadak 2, which will be a sequel to his 1991 popular film Sadak. The cast of the Sadak 2 has been busy shooting in Ooty for the past few weeks. Alia Bhatt, the leading actress in the film, recently posted an Instagram story to announce the wrap of the second schedule.
Sadak 2's shooting has been quite an open journey, with crew members (like Mahesh's daughter Pooja Bhatt) posting behind-the-scenes goings-on intermittently. The film also features Pooja Bhatt alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Gulshan Grover and Makrand Deshpande also have important roles in the film.
Check out Alia Bhatt's post on the film's wrap
It's a schedule wrap for #Sadak2 @aliaa08 @PoojaB1972 @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/DB13J8dlYO
— Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) October 31, 2019
Earlier in May, Alia had posted about her nerves regarding shooting for Sadak 2. The actress added a heartfelt note along with the image saying she was petrified of starting work on the project. "I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again," said the actress on Instagram.
Check out Alia Bhatt's post
View this post on Instagram
Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 12:01:01 IST