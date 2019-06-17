Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker ropes in Zeenat Aman for cameo in Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's period drama

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman will feature in a cameo role in Ashutosh Gowariker's forthcoming historical drama Panipat. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Padmini Kolhapure in key roles.

Ashutosh confirmed the news in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. “Zeenat ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help," he said.

He added that the actress will join the team for the shoot next weekend. He also said that he is looking forward to unveil her look in the movie. Interestingly, Ashutosh last worked with Zeenat in the 1989 film Gawaahi.

Ajay-Atul, the talented music composer duo has been roped in to score the music for Panipat. The film is being bankrolled by a London-based pharma magnate Rohit Shelatkar.

Panipat will depict the story behind the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country.

The film is slated to release on 6 December.

