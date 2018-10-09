Padmini Kolhapure joins Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker had announced his next directorial venture, the historical drama Panipat on 14 March. The film will see Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles. Now, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has also joined the ensemble cast.

Padmini Kolhapure joins the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical #Panipat... The versatile actress will be portraying Gopika Bai in the film... Costars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon... 6 Dec 2019 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2018

Kolhapure will essay the role of Gopika Bai, the sister-in-law of Sadashiv Rao, which will be played by Arjun Kapoor, a source told DNA.

"I feel excited that Padmini has joined this cast. She is not only a dear friend but also a good actress. She is perfect for the role," said producer Sunita Gowariker.

The film will depict the story behind third battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total which shaped Mughal history and rule in the country.

It was previously reported that music director duo Ajay-Atul have been roped to score the music for the film which is co-produced by Rohit Shelatkar via his banner Vision World Films. Gowariker has in the past delivered many memorable period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. Although his last film, Mohenjo Daro, tanked at the box office, the expectations from Panipat are already seem high.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 13:13 PM