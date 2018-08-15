Paltan, Antariksham 9000KMPH, Kaatrin Mozhi makers release new posters on Independence Day

Pegging important announcement on special days has always been one of the film industry strategies and this year as well a plethora of posters have been released on Independence Day.

A new poster Paltan, which will be directed by JP Dutta, has been unveiled. The film which adapts its narrative from the Nathu La military clashes of 1967, depicts the story of a bunch of soldiers fighting tirelessly to keep the Chinese forces beyond the border. The poster depicts actors Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Jackie Shroff saluting against the backdrop of the Indian national flag. Paltan releases on 7 September, 2018.

The next poster to release is that of Sankalp Reddy's next directorial venture titled Antariksham 9000KMPH. The space film featuring Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi will see a 2018 christmas release on 21 December. Tej, in the poster is seen in a spacesuit, sporting the Indian flag on his arm.

The third poster is of Kaatrin Mozhi which is a Tamil remake of 2017 comedy drama Tumhari Sulu. The film also features Vidharth and Lakshmi Manchu in supporting roles.

The poster depicts a determined Jyotika flanked by the "Ten Commandments for Women". Including rules like "Thou shall ask your husband to share in household duties" and "Thou shall wear what you want", the poster seems to be a wake up call for women who feel intimidated by their male counterparts in life. Directed by Radha Mohan, the film will release in October 2018.

