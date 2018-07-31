Paltan: New posters of JP Dutta's war film show principal characters in combat mode

The newly released first look posters for all the characters of JP Dutta's Paltan are a nod to the 1997 movie Border, which is one of the most well-known war films to have come out from Bollywood.

The posters reveal the principal characters ready to take on their enemy. Dressed as army soldiers, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha and Siddhanth Kapoor seem resolute in their fight to claim what's theirs in battlefield.

Presenting the principal characters of #Paltan... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release... #JoinThePaltan pic.twitter.com/AaDNW7H2Gd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

The principal characters of #Paltan... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release... #JoinThePaltan pic.twitter.com/erjO7teqju — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2018

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan tells the story of the Indian armed forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration. With the film, Dutta is returning to his directorial duties after a gap of 12 years. He had last directed the 2006 period drama Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sonakshi Sinha also took to Twitter to share her brother's look from the film. Paltan is due to hit the theatres on 7 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 12:54 PM