Jyothika-starrer Kaatrin Mozhi, Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, ropes in Simbu for pivotal role

After playing a foul-mouthed, hot-headed cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar, Jyothika will next be seen as a housewife struggling to find her own identity in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu. The project, which officially went on floors in June, is being directed by Radha Mohan and it will mark his reunion with Jyothika after the critically acclaimed Mozhi.

Soon after the project went on floors, the makers, via a statement, confirmed that the entire shooting will be held in a single stretch schedule in Chennai for 50 days. The entire star cast has given bulk dates for the film. The plans are to release the film in October.

Apart from Jyothika, the film stars Lakshmi Manchu, Vidharth, MS Bhaskar and Manobala in crucial roles. While Vidharth will reprise Manav Kaul’s role from the original, Telugu actress Lakshmi will slip into the shoes of Neha Dhupia as the head of a radio station. On Sunday, the makers announced that popular Tamil star Simbu was roped in for a special appearance in the film. According to producer G Dhananjayan, Simbu has a special and important appearance in the film. He said that the entire cast and crew of the film had a superb time shooting with him. He added that the scenes featuring Simbu are going to be very interesting.

Kaatrin Mozhi will not be a frame-to-frame remake of Tumhari Sulu. Talking about the project, Radha Mohan told Firstpost, “We’ve made slight changes to suit Tamil sensibilities. I think audiences will relate more to the changes we’ve made. Both Jyothika and I have been working together for a long time. We’re glad everything fell in place for this project.”

On signing the project, Jyothika said in a statement, “I'm a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

It’s going to be an exciting year for Jyothika who also has Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in her kitty. Interestingly, Simbu plays one of the leads in Ratnam’s film. According to the industry grapevine, Jyothika might also star in the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Mohanlal. According to Suneesh Varanad, the writer of recently released Manju Warrier-starrer Mohanlal, Jyothika has been signed to star in the film’s Tamil remake. In May, he shared the news via his Facebook page. However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the remake from Jyothika’s end.

In Mohanlal, Manju played a crazy fan of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the Tamil remake, the protagonist will play a crazy Rajinikanth fan. Varanad added that the Tamil version of the film has been titled Rajini Selvi.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 16:26 PM