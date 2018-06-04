Kaatrin Mozhi: Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu starring Jyothika starts shoot; film aims for October release

In 2015, Jyothika made a smashing comeback after a hiatus of 8 years with 36 Vayadhinile, the Tamil remake of Malayalam film How Old Are You. Since her return, Jyothika has made very interesting career choices, embracing roles that have challenged and pushed her out of her comfort zone.

After playing a foul-mouthed, hot-headed cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar, Jyothika will next be seen as a housewife struggling to find her own identity in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. The project, which officially went on the floors on Monday, will be directed by Radha Mohan and it’ll mark his reunion with Jyothika after the critically-acclaimed Mozhi.

The shooting of the film commenced this morning (4 June) with the ritual pooja held in the presence of cast and crew. Actor Sivakumar, Jyothika’s father-in-law, was present at the occasion of the movie launch.. Via a statement, the makers confirmed that the entire shooting will be held in a single stretch schedule in Chennai for 50 days. The entire star-cast has given bulk dates for this film. The plans are on to release the film in October.

Kaatrin Mozhi won’t be a frame-to-frame remake of Tumhari Sulu. Talking about the project, Radha Mohan told Firstpost: “We’ve made slight changes to suit Tamil sensibilities. I think audiences will relate more to the changes we’ve made. Both Jyothika and I have been working together for a long time. We’re glad everything fell in place for this project.”

On signing the project, Jyothika said in a statement: “I'm a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

Kaatrin Mozhi also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Vidharth, MS Bhaskar and Manobala in crucial roles. While Vidharth will reprise Manav Kaul’s role from the original, Telugu actress Lakshmi will slip into the shoes of Neha Dhupia as the head of a radio station. The film, which will have music by A.R Rahman’s nephew A.H Kaashif, will also be dubbed and released in Telugu.

It’s going to be an exciting year for Jyothika, who also has Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in her kitty. She shares screen space with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh in the film, in which she’s rumoured to be playing Arvind Swami’s partner.

According to the industry grapevine, she might also star in the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Mohanlal. According to Suneesh Varanad, the writer of recently released Manju Warrier starrer Mohanlal, Jyothika has been signed to star in the film’s Tamil remake. Last month, he shared the news via his Facebook page. However, there’s no official announcement yet regarding the remake from Jyothika’s end.

In Mohanlal, Manju played a crazy fan of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the Tamil remake, the protagonist will play a crazy Rajinikanth fan. Varanad added that the Tamil version of the film has been titled Rajini Selvi.

