Paltan title track explores brotherhood and love for the nation; song penned by Javed Akhtar

The title track of JP Dutta's forthcoming war drama Paltan was released on 13 August. The video is picturised on the battalion lead by Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal as they prepare for combat and march through a rocky and snowy terrain.

The song is ultimately about brotherhood and the soldiers' passion to protect their territory and defeat the enemy. They sing 'Paltan O paltan, tere liye laye hum tann mann' which translates to how they dedicate their bodies and souls to the batallion for the service of the country.

Penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, the title track has been sung by Divya Kumar, Irrfan, Adarsh and Khuda Baksh.

Paltan also stars Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film, based on 1967 Nathu La military clashes, will tell the story of those unsung heroes of the Indian forces who fought against Chinese infiltration of Sikkim.

This will be Dutta's third war film after commercially and critically acclaimed Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003). The film also has Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar and Monica Gill as part of the cast.

Paltan has been scheduled to release in cinemas on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 13:28 PM