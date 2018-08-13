You are here:

Paltan title track explores brotherhood and love for the nation; song penned by Javed Akhtar

FP Staff

Aug,13 2018 13:28:24 IST

The title track of JP Dutta's forthcoming war drama Paltan was released on 13 August. The video is picturised on the battalion lead by Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal as they prepare for combat and march through a rocky and snowy terrain.

A still from the Paltan's title track. YouTube

A still from the Paltan's title track. YouTube

The song is ultimately about brotherhood and the soldiers' passion to protect their territory and defeat the enemy. They sing 'Paltan O paltan, tere liye laye hum tann mann' which translates to how they dedicate their bodies and souls to the batallion for the service of the country.

Penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, the title track has been sung by Divya Kumar, Irrfan, Adarsh and Khuda Baksh.

Paltan also stars Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film, based on 1967 Nathu La military clashes, will tell the story of those unsung heroes of the Indian forces who fought against Chinese infiltration of Sikkim.

This will be Dutta's third war film after commercially and critically acclaimed Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003). The film also has Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar and Monica Gill as part of the cast.

Paltan has been scheduled to release in cinemas on 7 September.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 13:28 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Jackie Shroff #Javed Akhtar #JP Dutta #Paltan #Sonu Sood

also see

Paltan: JP Dutta shot war sequence of upcoming film with 300 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh

Paltan: JP Dutta shot war sequence of upcoming film with 300 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh

Paltan trailer: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary battle it out in JP Dutta's war film

Paltan trailer: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary battle it out in JP Dutta's war film

Paltan: New posters of JP Dutta's war film show principal characters in combat mode

Paltan: New posters of JP Dutta's war film show principal characters in combat mode