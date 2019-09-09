Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass song Ishaq Chaliya: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba match steps in this fun party track

'Ishaq Chaliya', a new song from Sunny Deol's upcoming directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, was released earlier today (9 September). The track has been sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

Produced by Sunny's home production, the film will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol, and Sahher Bambba.

While the first song from the film had a travel vibe, the title track served as a powerful emotional number crooned by Arijit Singh. Now, 'Ishaq Chaliya' is a fun party track that features the lead pair matching steps in a club. Karan and Sahher's chemistry surely looks promising as they flirt their way through the song.

Speaking about Karan's feature debut, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's grandfather Dharmendra.

Earlier set to release on 19 July, the film has been deferred to 20 September. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, and Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam.

As per Mid-Day, the film had to be postponed because of Sunny's political commitments. The actor, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket, won the elections from the Gurdaspur constituency.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 14:30:11 IST