The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's film gets pushed, to now release on 20 September

The release date of Sonam Kapoor and Salman Dulquer-starrer upcoming film The Zoya Factor has gotten postponed once again. The film, which was set to open in theatres on 14 June, will now release 20 September. Earlier before the June release date, the makers had scheduled to release the film on 5 April.

Check out new release date announcement here:

As per India Today, the reason behind the push is cited to be the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

The Zoya Factor is set on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. While Dulquer Salmaan will star as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Sonam will portray the role of an executive in an advertising agency.

According to a news report in Mid Day, the makers thought it was apt to release the Abhishek Sharma directorial during the World Cup given that the theme of the film aligns with it. But the India Today report states the push in the release date comes owing to pending post-production work. The same report states that the makers deem it unfit to release the film during the World Cup since it may affect its box office prospects.

The film, produced by Fox Star Studios and AdlabsFilms, will now clash with Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, that are slated to open in theatres on 20 September.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:52:12 IST

