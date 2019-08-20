Pal Pal Ke Dil Ke Pass song Ho Jaa Awara: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba set themselves free in snow-peak mountains

The first song from Sunny Deol's upcoming directorial, Pal Pal Ke Dil Ke Pass, was released today. Titled as 'Ho Jaa Awara', the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. While the lyrics are penned by Siddharth and Garima, singers Ash King and Monali Thakur have lent their voices to 'Ho Jaa Awara'.

Produced by Sunny's home production, the film will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol, and Sahher Bambba.

With a melody and stunning visuals attached to it, the song features an underlying message to break free of all inhibitions. 'Ho Jaa Awara' features Karan and Sahher driving around the exotic hilly regions, befriending a gang of bikers, and then finally riding towards a monastery.

Sunny Deol took to Twitter to share the song

Speaking about Karan's feature debut, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.

Earlier set to release on 19 July, the film has been deferred to 20 September. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, and Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam.

As per Mid-Day, the film had to be postponed because of Sunny's political commitments. The actor, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket, won the elections from the Gurdaspur constituency.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 11:47:07 IST