Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title song sees Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba fall in love amidst picturesque Himalayas

Sunny Deol's son Karan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with newcomer-actress Sahher Bambba in the upcoming movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The makers released the title track of the film, which features the leading pair.

The romantic number depicts Karan and Sahher fall in love with each other. The title song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Parampara Thakur. It has been composed by Sachet Parampara, and written by Siddharth-Garima.

Set in Himachal Pradesh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also sees Sunny take on the directorial reigns.

Check out the title track of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas here

The other popular track from the film, titled 'Ho Jaa Awara', sees a more unconventional version of Karan and Sahher as the two explore the mountainous Hilamalyan terrain on jeeps. Ash King and Monali Thakur lend vocals to the peppy number while the lyrics have been penned by Siddharth and Garima.

Speaking about helming his son's Bollywood debut film, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.

Earlier set to release on 19 July, the film has been deferred to 20 September. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, and Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 10:47:01 IST