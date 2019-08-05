Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass teaser: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba attempt adventure sports in snow-capped mountains

The first teaser of Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass was released earlier today(5 August). The film will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. Today also marks the 36th anniversary of Sunny Deol's debut film as an actor, Betaab.

Check out the teaser here

The teaser features Karan and Sahher driving around the exotic hilly regions, performing daredevil adventure sports. From valley crossing on a zip line, rock climbing to water sports, the clip shows the couple attempting these sports in snow-peaked mountains. Towards the end of the teaser, Karan and Sahher are camping around the snow-capped mountains. As Sahher holds onto a a jar filled with fireflies, Karan seems totally enamoured by it.

Speaking about Karan's feature debut, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

Earlier set to release on 19 July, the film has been deferred to 20 September. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor.

As per Mid-Day, the film had to be postponed because of Sunny's political commitments. The actor, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket, and won the elections from the Gurdaspur constituency. He attended his first session as an MP at the Parliament on 17 June.

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.

The music of the film is composed by Rishi Rich, Sachet-Parampara, and Tanisk Bagchi.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 11:47:20 IST