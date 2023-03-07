The prestigious 95th Oscar Awards is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12th March, 2023. With hardly any few days for the prestigious ceremony, the excitement among the viewers is at its peak as they can’t wait to see their favourite winners lifting the beautiful trophy.

For all the Oscar lovers in India, we share with you all the crucial details of the show, right from who’s hosting the star-studded to where to watch it.

In India, the Awards will begin at 5: 30 am on 13th March. You can live stream the event on Disney+ Hotstar.

From India, Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters and will join the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, Jonathan Majors, Glenn Close and others.

Indian films

While Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category and will be performed live on the stage, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is nominated for Best Documentary and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Who’s hosting the show?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the awards ceremony in 2017 and 2018, will return to hosting duties for the 95th edition.

Musical performances

The musical performances include Rihanna performing Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Kala Bhairava singing M.M. Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu from RRR. No official word yet on whether Lady Gaga will sing Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick, during the show

Best film

The films which will compete with each other for the Best Film are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking.

