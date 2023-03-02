Ram Charan: 'We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere including the Oscars, especially if there's a request'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has come out to become one of the biggest films in 2022, scripting history in India and abroad. The Telugu-language film was made to create records and is proving it time and again. From bagging a Golden Globe for its hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ to earning a nomination at the Academy Awards 2023, the film is just making Indians prouder every day. Speaking the Oscar-nominated song, Naatu Naatu which has been composed by MM Keeravaani is among the ones that will be performed live at the Oscars this year. While this indeed calls for a proud moment for the entire country and team RRR, a cherry on top would be watching the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan also performing live on the stage.

However, it seems that won’t happen. Ram Charan recently opened up about the same expressing his desire to be given an opportunity to perform live, however, contending that it won’t be possible for a certain reason.

Why can’t Jr NTR and Ram Charan perform live at the Oscars?

Ram Charan who is presently busy giving out interviews ahead of the Oscars event this month, recently shared his interest in performing ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the event. In one of those interviews, the actor said that he would be more than happy to entertain the audience, however, won’t be able to perform the entire song on the stage.

“We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere including the Oscars, especially if there’s a request and there’s time to prepare. We’ll be more than happy. However, to do the complete number on the stage would take a lot of energy and breath, but definitely can go for the hook step,” he said.

While the actors might not perform live but the original singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are all set to perform live at the Oscars. The entire team along with director SS Rajamouli will also attend the event, considering ‘Naatu Naatu’ having a chance to win the award in the Best Original Song category.

