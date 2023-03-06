Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, the organisers have dropped a list of the first slate of presenters featuring a number of prominent celebrities including India’s very own Deepika Padukone. After representing India on global platforms like the Cannes and FIFA World Cup last year, the actress will join Hollywood actors like Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, and Zoe Saldana among others on the stage. While the news has brought a great sense of pride and excitement for all her fans and for the entire country, now Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has also expressed his pride for his ‘student’. For the unversed, Deepika had pursued an acting course at the senior actor’s acting institute, Actor Prepares before making her debut in acting.

Meanwhile, Kher took to Instagram and shared an old picture of Deepika from her institute days with a heartfelt note. Congratulating the actress for making it to the Oscars presenters’ list, Anupam Kher wrote, “Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at Actor Prepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher, I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always!”

He also congratulated Deepika for the success of her latest release, Pathaan.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Deepika Padukone named as Oscars presenter this year

Deepika Padukone is all set to represent India at the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, which will air on 13 March 2023 in India. Dropping the list of the first slate of presenters for the events, the Academy included the names of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Troy Kotsur, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen and Deepika Padukone.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

As soon as the list came out, Deepika shared the same on her social media account, leaving her fans very happy and excited to see her on the Oscars stage. Besides her fans, a number of celebrities including her husband Ranveer Singh, and many others also expressed their happiness in the comment section.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.