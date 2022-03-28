At Oscars 2022, CODA wins Best Picture while Jane Campion gets Best Director for The Power Of The Dog

After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama CODA, best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time.

Sian Heder’s CODA, which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in winter 2021, started out as an underdog but gradually emerged as the Oscars’ feel-good favourite. It also had one very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after launching the service.

It also handed another near-miss defeat to Netflix, the veteran streamer that for years has tried vainly to score best picture. Its best chance, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, came in with a leading 12 nominations.

Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose made history and the big-screen craft of Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune won a leading six awards at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.

The first broadcast award went, fittingly, to Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly LGBTQ actor and first Latina to win best supporting actress. Her win came 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role in the 1961 original West Side Story. DeBose thanked Moreno for leading the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”

Greeted by a standing ovation of audience members applauding in sign language, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor in CODA.

Meanwhile, Drive My Car at Oscars 2022 is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the Best International Feature award, and the first time since 2008. It beat out Italy’s The Hand of God, Norway’s The Worst Person in the World, Denmark’s Flee, and Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

The Oscar for Best Picture goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bfonM5qClM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Yny0Mxj9Yr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yEH5RLzxh2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Directing goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sDJjv6DYOf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GviJzb3XZo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WzjHDtDuPR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JNBSUf4uW5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/obGccrLuIA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k8WdJD2QzS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Production Design goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Short Film (Live Action) goes to "The Long Goodbye." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The Oscar for Best Short (Animated) goes to "The Windshield Wiper." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022