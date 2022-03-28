“To anybody who has ever questioned your identity, I promise you there is a place for us,' Ariana DeBose said in her Oscars 2022 acceptance speech.

The Oscar for best supporting actress goes to Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.

DeBose won the Academy Award on Sunday night for her acting, singing, and dancing as Anita in her breakthrough role in the Steven Spielberg reimagining of the classic musical.

She becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ+ actor win in the category. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”

Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favourite after an awards season full of victories.

She was previously primarily known as a stage actress, with Broadway roles in Bring It On: The Musical, Motown: The Musical, and Hamilton.

DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst, and Aunjanue Ellis. She thanked Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.