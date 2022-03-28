Troy Kotsur dedicated his Best Supporting Actor win to the deaf, disabled, and CODA community in his Oscars 2022 acceptance speech.

Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in CODA.

Kotsur on Sunday night became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His CODA co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for Children of a Lesser God in 1987.

Kotsur was barely known as an actor before CODA, but he was considered a heavy favourite for the Oscar after the acclaimed performance and wins earlier in awards season.

Kotsur dedicated his win to the deaf, disabled, and CODA community. “It is amazing to be here. I cannot believe that I am here. Thank you to the Academy for recognising my work,” an emotional Kotsur said through an interpreter of the American Sign Language in his acceptance speech.

In the best supporting actor category, Kotsur was up against Ciaran Hinds of Belfast, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons of The Power of the Dog and JK Simmons of Being the Ricardos.

During the entire award season that culminated with the Oscars on Sunday, Kotsur had been a clear favourite, winning BAFTA, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards trophies.

Directed by Sian Heder, CODA, which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults," is a heartwarming tale of a deaf family, with the exception of the daughter.

A remake of 2014 French feature La Famille Belier, the film explores the themes of love, friction, drama, and laughter, just like any other Hollywood movie but it communicates with the viewers mostly through American Sign Language (ASL).

Kotsur, 53, played the family patriarch Frank Rossi, who comes to understand the dreams of his daughter Ruby, played by Emilia Jones.

As Frank, Kotsur radiated a certain warmth that made him a delight during the entirety of the film, and he also gave a glimpse into his comedic chops during the lighter moments.

Kotsur, who has been deaf since birth, has over 20 years of experience in the industry as he has been performing in theatre, TV, and Broadway.

Since 1994, he has extensively worked with Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles, participating in numerous productions, acting and directing.

In cinema, he has featured in movies such as The Number 23, Universal Signs, and No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie, which also marked his directorial debut.

He also featured in TV shows like CSI: NY, Scrubs, and Criminal Minds as well as the popular Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

CODA was nominated for two more Oscars — best picture and best adapted screenplay for Heder.

With inputs from agencies.

