Oscars 2022: Japan's Drive My Car, also nominated for Best Picture, wins Best International Feature
Drive My Car at Oscars 2022 is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the Best International Feature award, and the first time since 2008.
Japan’s Drive My Car has won the Oscar for best international feature.
Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is also nominated for co-writing the screenplay. Drive My Car is also nominated for best picture.
It is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award, and the first time since 2008.
It beat out Italy’s The Hand of God, Norway’s The Worst Person in the World, Denmark’s Flee, and Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscars 2022 predictions: Here's a list of who will win Best Picture, Actress, Director, Actor and other honours — and who should
Here is a rundown of all the main Oscars 2022 categories, with my predictions for who will win and who actually should win.
Oscars 2022: By nominating Belfast, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, Academy recognises the power of growing up tales in 2022
The Academy has kept rooted, simpler storytelling alive by nominating smaller films, some that have won at film festivals and might even be called alternate cinema.
Oscars 2022: From The Lost Daughter to Parallel Mothers, motherhood unites most Best Actress nominations
A concept that transcends languages and cultures, motherhood is present in all its glory with much honesty in most Oscars 2022 nominees. We get to see happy mothers, ranting mothers, supportive mothers, sacrificing mothers, selfish mothers, and more.