This year's Oscars were worthy of a yearbook entry, with several winners creating history. Nomadland helmer Chloé Zhao became the first woman of colour in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the Best Director award.

The Oscars this year was one-of-a-kind. From the raging pandemic, to the age-old debate on #OscarsSoWhite, this year's biggest film ceremony had its fair share of ups and downs. Yet, the 93rd Academy Awards could hardly be marred by such bumps once the ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and One Night in Miami director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles’ Union Station and onto the stage.

(Also Read: Oscars 2021 full winners list: Frances McDormand, Chloé Zhao, Nomadland, Anthony Hopkins win top honours)

History in the making

Not only format-wise, but this year's Oscars were worthy of a yearbook entry, with several winners creating history. Chloé Zhao became just the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the Best Director award and the first woman of colour once she picked up the Golden Man for her work in Nomadland. Only Kathryn Bigelow, 11 years ago for The Hurt Locker, had previously won the award.

Youn Yuh-jung won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as feisty grandmother Soonja in the family drama Minari, making her South Korea's first Oscar-winning actress.

The veteran actress bested a pack of nominees including Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Amanda Seyfried (Mank).

Netflix led this year's nominations with 36 nods across 17 films and made Oscar history when it bagged seven awards during the ceremony — the most for any distributor. While Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank won two awards each, the best live-action short, best animated short and best documentary feature awards went to Netflix productions.

Tyler Perry's moving speech

Tyler Perry won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his active work towards combatting the coronavirus pandemic. He set up Camp Quarantine, a multi-step plan to get production up and running, and was ready to host around 360 cast and crew members. He would house them on his 330-acre campus at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta for the duration of each project.

In Memoriam

While Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman were prominent presences in the tribute section of the ceremony, Indian artistes like Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya were also acknowledged for their contribution to the arts. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett orated a speech that ran alongside the video montage.

The Warrior, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno were some of Khan's globally acclaimed works. Athaiya, on the other hand, created history by becoming the first Indian to win an Oscar, for her work in Sir Richard Attenborough's 1982 classic, Gandhi. She won the Oscar jointly with John Mollo.

Regina King reacts to Derek Chauvin's trial verdict in the killing of George Floyd

Actor-director Regina King acknowledged the hardships of the past year during an opening straight out of the movies for the 2021 Oscars.

“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” King said. “We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots.”

In addition to her reaction to the guilty verdict at Derek Chauvin’s trial in the killing of George Floyd, King noted the personal impact recent news cycles have had on her.

“Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as a mother of a black son, I know the fear that so many live with and no amount of fame or fortune changes that,” she said.

The One Night in Miami director was featured at the start of the 2021 Oscars in an opening produced by director Steven Soderberg.

(With inputs from agencies)