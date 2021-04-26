Oscars 2021 full winners list: Frances McDormand, Chloé Zhao, Nomadland, Anthony Hopkins win top honours
While Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of colour to win Best Director, her film Nomadland and collaborator Frances McDormand won Best Picture and Best Actress respectively
The 93rd Academy Awards, the most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to a movie institution, but with a radically transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast.
The ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and One Night in Miami director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles’ Union Station and onto the stage. Inside the transit hub, nominees sat a cozy, lamp-lit tables around an intimate amphitheatre.
Chloé Zhao, the Nomadland filmmaker, won the best director, becoming just the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of colour. Only Kathryn Bigelow, 11 years ago for The Hurt Locker, had previously won the award. The feature also bagged the top Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actress as Frances McDormand picked up the award for the latter.
Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for The Father.
Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.
Hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom became the first Black women to win in makeup and hairstyling. Ann Roth, at 89 one of the oldest Oscar winners ever, also won for the film’s costume design.
The night’s first winner was Emerald Fennell, the writer-director of the provocative revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, for best screenplay.
Another Round, the film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, won the Oscar for the Best International Feature film.
Here's a complete list of winners
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Original Song
'Fight For You', Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Score
Soul
Best original screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
Best International Feature
Another Round
Best Short Film - Live Action
Two Distant Strangers
Best Short Film - Animation
If Anything Happens, I Love You
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Best Documentary - Short Subject
Colette
Best Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher
Best Cinematography
Mank
Best Editing
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Best Production Design
Mank
Best Make-Up
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
