While Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of colour to win Best Director, her film Nomadland and collaborator Frances McDormand won Best Picture and Best Actress respectively

The 93rd Academy Awards, the most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to a movie institution, but with a radically transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast.

The ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and One Night in Miami director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles’ Union Station and onto the stage. Inside the transit hub, nominees sat a cozy, lamp-lit tables around an intimate amphitheatre.

Chloé Zhao, the Nomadland filmmaker, won the best director, becoming just the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of colour. Only Kathryn Bigelow, 11 years ago for The Hurt Locker, had previously won the award. The feature also bagged the top Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actress as Frances McDormand picked up the award for the latter.

Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for The Father.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom became the first Black women to win in makeup and hairstyling. Ann Roth, at 89 one of the oldest Oscar winners ever, also won for the film’s costume design.

The night’s first winner was Emerald Fennell, the writer-director of the provocative revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, for best screenplay.

Another Round, the film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, won the Oscar for the Best International Feature film.

Here's a complete list of winners

Best Picture

Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Song

'Fight For You', Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score

Soul

Best original screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

Best International Feature

Another Round

Best Short Film - Live Action

Two Distant Strangers

Best Short Film - Animation

If Anything Happens, I Love You

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Best Documentary - Short Subject

Colette

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher

Best Cinematography

Mank

Best Editing

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

Best Production Design

Mank

Best Make-Up

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

