It’s been a good year for Hollywood movies at the Indian box office. After Vin Diesel-Jason Momoa’s Fast X and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – Death Reckoning Part 1‘s humongous success, we saw the arrival of two English movies – Oppenheimer and Barbie today at the ticket windows.

Go behind the scenes with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who scored #Oppenheimer. Experience the movie in theaters Friday. pic.twitter.com/IEpPcGI6nC — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) July 18, 2023

And both films have garnered great responses at the box office. Oppenheimer has taken a huge start across the country and way more better than Fast X and Mission: Impossible 7. In fact, in some cinemas it has opened similar to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The brand value of director Christopher Nolan has worked big time for Oppenheimer as it has opened with very good numbers even in small centres like Lucknow and Nagpur.

12:30PM See #BarbieTheMovie in theaters! 💗🎟: https://t.co/wWSAASFfu3 pic.twitter.com/XIigTxfkbK — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 19, 2023

Coming to Barbie, the Greta Gerwig directorial has also registered great occupancy in the morning shows although nowhere closer to Oppenheimer. However, when we analyse the USA box office, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has taken a better start than the Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.’s biological drama.

The summer period has turned out to be a good phase for the box office as films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha and The Kerala Story performed well. However, it was purely dominated by Hollywood. It would be interesting to see how English films like Wonka, Blue Beetle and The Marvels will show their mettle at the ticket windows as they have strong pre-release buzz in the country.