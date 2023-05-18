Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Rita Moreno

Director: Louis Leterrier

Language: English

Well, The Fast and The Furious franchise enjoys a humongous fanbase in India due to its high-octane stunts, breathtaking action sequences, visually enriching and exotic locales, entertaining car racing scenes, which are no less than adrenaline rush and the last and probably the best element – emotional plot revolving around the central characters, which symbolises the phrase ‘Family is everything’.

If you observe and analyse the franchise, you will say that it is a typical masala potboiler with action like Rohit Shetty films, thrilling elements like Abbas-Mustan directorials and family drama like Sooraj Barjatya movies.

The franchise has never shied away from going over-the-top and we can see that in its 10th installment, which is ridiculously entertaining with the deadly combination of swag, action and family emotions.

With all the lead and crucial characters from the previous parts reprising their roles, Jason Momoa (Dante) arrives as the newest villain in Fast X, who wants to take revenge on Dom (Vin Diesel) as the latter killed his father during a heist. Dante, a psychotic, techie and wicked villain wants Dom to know the value of suffering without having a family as he goes all out to kill his allies, friends and son.

While the plot of Fast X is predictable, director Louis Leterrier scores brownie points by bringing out some great nostalgic moments, which will leave you teary-eyed along with surprising cameos. With continuous rush on the big canvas, you can’t do anything but wait for Dante’s next move.

Talking about the performances, Jason Momoa steals the show with his wicked act and delivers one of his finest performances till date. The Aquaman star literally shines in every frame and one can say that he had a ball while portraying this character. Other key cast members including Vin and team had hardly anything new to offer, however, Charlize Theron & Michelle Rodriguez put up an impressive show, especially in the action sequences.

While the epic climax is a treat for F&F fans, the post-credit scene takes the film a notch higher and takes your excitement to a new level for the upcoming sequel.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Fast X is releasing on 19 May in cinemas near you

