Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Language: English

The charismatic, charming superstar is unbeatable when it comes to delivering big-screen action spectacles with some mind-boggling stunts and indescribable swag. Whether it’s MI or Top Gun, the action superstar has single-handedly delivered franchise blockbusters thanks to his death-defying stunts, which take the cinematic experience to all new level.

Now, talking about the seventh part of the MI franchise, we see the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent, whose mission is to chase down a villain, who is not a person but an all-powerful artificial-intelligence threat known as ‘Entity’.

In the pre-credits sequence, this Entity fools a super-advanced Russian submarine into destroying itself following a sequence where an unattended computer monitor is shown, and a giant digital eyeball appears on the screen.

Now, Ethan’s mission is to find the two halves of a physical key, which can control or destroy the Entity. He is joined by tech agents Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) along with Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), who returns as sharpshooter along with arms dealer the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby).

So, will this IMF team find the two halves of a physical key to save the world? For that you have to watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on the big screen (and mind you on the big screen).

The deadly combo of director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise has turned out to be a blessing for the MI franchise and with this part, the duo has taken it to the next level with some epic stunts along with a gripping narrative.

While Cruise shines bright as Ethan Hunt by delivering restraint and contemplative performance, the girl gang, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby impress with their presence. However, the portrayal of lead antagonist Esai Morales as Gabriel turned out to be a disappointment as a representative of the digital weapon. His presence failed to make a mark despite having some meaty scenes.

Director Christopher and superstar Tom Cruise give the audience an adrenaline rush with Death Reckoning, which will definitely make you hoot, clap and shout in the cinema halls.

Rating: 4 (out of 5 stars)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One releases on 12 July 2023