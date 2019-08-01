Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Tarantino's Hollywood fairy tale gets final trailer ahead of India release

The final trailer of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was shared by Universal Pictures on 1 August (Thursday). The film, which is Quentin Tarantino's ninth project, is scheduled to hit Indian cinemas on 15 August.

The trailer introduces Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton, a waning Westerns film star and his stunt double and friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Together they are shown navigating the new cinescape at the turn of the decade. Margot Robbie is Rick's next door neighbour and star Sharon Tate, who is eventually murdered by serial killer Charles Manson (Damon Herriman).

The film weaves "multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," the official description reads.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, the late Luke Perry. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are also seen in supporting roles. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following the former's death in September 2018.

It had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Here's what we said: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood brims with the kind of palpable love for cinema that only a passionate cinephile like Quentin Tarantino can bring on screen. It uses cinematic and pop-culture mythology for a magical imitation of reality. It is a celebration of the kind of films that first inspired Tarantino himself as a child."

The film, which has already released in North America, raked in $41 million on its opening day, writes CNN. It is Tarantino's highest grossing film after Inglorious Basterds ($38 million). The film's soundtrack was also released on all streaming platforms and has the works of Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple.

The film was initially scheduled to hit Indian theatres on 9 August, but has now clinched the coveted Independence day holiday release. It will be competing against Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal and John Abraham's action thriller Batla House.

