On Sonu Sood's 47th birthday, a timeline of initiatives taken by actor during coronavirus outbreak

Sonu Sood's efforts to aid people across India during the coronavirus lockdown have been hailed by politicians and his colleagues in the film industry.

Actor Sonu Sood is one of the most popular choices when it comes to playing the big-sized anti-hero on screen. But during the coronavirus crisis, he has come out as the real-life hero through his acts of kindness. From airlifting Indian students from foreign lands to organising buses for the migrant workers, he was there to provide a helping hand.

On the actor's 47th birthday, here is a timeline of the initiatives Sonu Sood has taken during and after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Opens gates of his Juhu hotel

When the nationwide lockdown started, Sood offered his hotel in Juhu for the stay of healthcare workers. Speaking to PTI, the actor had said it was an honour to be able to do his bit for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of our country who have been working day and night. “I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel to these real-time heroes,” he had said.

Shakti Annadanam

In order to feed the hundreds of migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai, Sood had started the Shakti Annadanam initiative to feed 45,000 people daily. The campaign was named after his father Shakti Sagar Sood.

Bus for migrant workers With several people stranded in cities and no transportation available, Sood arranged for several batches of inter-state buses to send migrants back home. The actor received permission from the state governments and arranged for the rides. He was also at the bus depot to wave the workers goodbye. Airlifted Odia girls from Kerala In May, the actor came to the rescue of nearly 200 girls who were stranded in Kerala. After receiving the news of their plight, he arranged a special aircraft and got permission to open the Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports. Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik tweeted about the initiative taken by Sood.

Arranged flight for Assam migrants

The actor and producer also arranged for an Air Asia flight to send 180 Assamese migrants back home after they were stranded in Mumbai due to the cyclone Nisarga.

Brought home Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan

The Happy New Year actor flew in thousands of medical students studying in Kyrgyzstan in July. He arranged for charter flights from the capital of the Central Asian nation Bishkek.

Gifted tractor to Andhra family

Recently, the actor provided a tractor to a family in Andhra Pradesh after he saw that the daughters had to ditch study to plough the field.