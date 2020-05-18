Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood arranges more buses for migrant workers, says he will continue helping them
Sonu Sood says he is pained by the plight of migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the nationwide lockdown and he will do everything he can to arrange for transport for them.
On Saturday, Sonu arranged more buses for the migrant workers after obtaining special permissions from the government of Uttar Pradesh.
The actor had earlier organised multiple bus services for many such workers heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka from Maharastra.
"It has been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets.
"I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all," Sood, 46, said in a statement.
As per arrangements, multiple buses left from Wadala and various parts of UP, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar, as well as to states like Jharkhand and Bihar.
The Happy New Year actor was present to bid goodbye to the stranded workers who were stranded in the city since the lockdown began on 25 March.
Previously, the actor also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the healthcare workers.
Sood has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramzan.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 11:12:34 IST
