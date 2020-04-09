Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Mumbai hotel to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients

Actor Sonu Sood has opened the doors of his hotel in Mumbai’s Juhu for healthcare workers who are treating coronavirus patients.

“Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them,” he said in an Instagram post.

The Dabangg actor said that the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, of the country have been working round the clock to ensure the well-being of people.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, he said that it is his honour to be able to do his bit for the healthcare workers who have been working to save the lives of millions in the country. “I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” Sood added.

The actor has been reaching out to fans and followers on social media to talk about Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown.

While in one video he can be seen urging them to regularly wash their hands with soap, in another he has shared ways to exercise and stay fit while at home.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had offered their 4-storey personal office space in Mumbai for treating patients infected with coronavirus.

Maharashtra has seen over 1100 cases of coronavirus and more than 70 deaths so far. India has recorded at least 5,500 Covid-19 infections. The deadly virus has claimed 166 lives as of Thursday afternoon.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 17:19:41 IST

