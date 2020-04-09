Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Mumbai hotel to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients
Actor Sonu Sood has opened the doors of his hotel in Mumbai’s Juhu for healthcare workers who are treating coronavirus patients.
“Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them,” he said in an Instagram post.
The Dabangg actor said that the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, of the country have been working round the clock to ensure the well-being of people.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
According to news agency Press Trust of India, he said that it is his honour to be able to do his bit for the healthcare workers who have been working to save the lives of millions in the country. “I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” Sood added.
Here is his Instagram post
The actor has been reaching out to fans and followers on social media to talk about Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown.
While in one video he can be seen urging them to regularly wash their hands with soap, in another he has shared ways to exercise and stay fit while at home.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had offered their 4-storey personal office space in Mumbai for treating patients infected with coronavirus.
Maharashtra has seen over 1100 cases of coronavirus and more than 70 deaths so far. India has recorded at least 5,500 Covid-19 infections. The deadly virus has claimed 166 lives as of Thursday afternoon.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 17:19:41 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Gauri Khan, Instagram, Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000