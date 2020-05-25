Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood helps arrange transport for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai

Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers, stranded in Mumbai following the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, to return to their home states. According to the BBC, the actor organised 14 buses for 700 migrants belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Saturday.

The report mentions that he had teamed up with entrepreneur Neeti Goel as part of the Ghar Bhejo initiative. Earlier this month, the actor had organised multiple bus services for many such workers heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka from Maharastra.

Sood spoke about his efforts for the migrants' safe return with the BBC recently, "It gave me sleepless nights when I saw visuals of people walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their villages."

He added that he feels strongly for this issue because he himself came to Mumbai as a migrant. "Everyone comes here with a dream, they want to make their family proud, and everyone should be treated well."

Sood had previously said that he would continue his relief efforts and not stop till he every last migrant has reached home and reunited with their families.

He said that he and Goel had started with distributing 500 meal kits and groceries in March. Now they are able to feed over 45,000 people in slum areas, those stranded on roads and walking on highways.

Previously, the actor also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the healthcare workers.

Sood has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramzan.

In April, he had offered his hotel in Mumbai's Juhu for healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 12:31:32 IST

Tags : BIhar, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Karnataka, Migrant Workers, Sonu Sood, Uttar Pradesh