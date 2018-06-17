On Father's Day 2018, a look at upcoming films featuring father-son duos, from Sanju to Rajma Chawal

This Father's Day, here are five onscreen father-son duos that are all set to bring the magic of this bond to celluloid in 2018.

Sanju: Paresh Rawal-Ranbir Kapoor

The film is all about Sanjay Dutt but the most touching scenes are when he is vulnerable and honest around his father. Paresh Rawal portrays the role of Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju. The much-awaited biopic is slated to release on 29 June 2018.

Prasthanam: Sanjay Dutt-Ali Fazal

Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal were recently spotted heading to Lucknow airport to begin shooting for Deva Katta's Prasthanam. The film that ruled the south Indian box office a few years ago is being remade with Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur. The Munna Bhai actor will play father to the Victoria and Abdul actor.

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan

Thugs of Hindostan directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is set in the late 18th century where Amitabh Bachchan plays a popular thug. He will also be seen as the adoptive father of Aamir Khan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is set to release during Diwali 2018.

Zero: Tigmanshu Dhulia-Shah Rukh Khan

Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year as Shah Rukh Khan is playing the character of a vertically-challenged person. Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is a well-known director himself chose to do the film to learn more about VFX and to work with SRK. He will be playing SRK's father in the film. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif; it is scheduled for a 21 December release.

Rajma Chawal: Rishi Kapoor-Anirudh Tanwar

Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal will see an entirely new duo on screen: Rishi Kapoor and newcomer Anirudh Tanwar. The film is about the generation gap between parents and kids and how this communication gap affects their relationship. The film also stars Amyra Dastur and it is all set to release on 31 August 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 12:07 PM