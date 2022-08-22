It was with Manavoori Pandavulu in 1978 that Chiranjeevi rose to prominence. Following this, he experimented with his style in films like Mosagadu (1980), Rani Kasula Rangamma (1981) and Nyayam Kavali (1981).

Indian actor Chiranjeevi aka Konidela Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad turns a year older today. Born on August 22, 1955, in Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi is often regarded as the megastar of the Telugu film industry. His swag and unique style has been winning over the audience since the 1980s. The actor made his debut in 1978. In a career spanning over three decades, he has given several blockbusters. Despite his stardom and massive fan following, the actor continues to lead a humble life. Chiranjeevi's philanthropic work also continues to inspire many.

It was with Manavoori Pandavulu in 1978 that the actor rose to prominence. Following this, he experimented with his style and his image with films like Mosagadu (1980), Rani Kasula Rangamma (1981) and Nyayam Kavali (1981). Chiranjeevi's break dancing and dance numbers created a storm among the audience.

As the celebrated actor turns 67, here is a list of his top dance numbers:

Merupula La La La

The song was featured in the 1989 film Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, starring Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanthi. The song proves Chiranjeevi's meticulous dancing skills and comes as a surprise to his fans.

Dayi Dayi Damma



Featured in the 2002 film Indra, the song gained immense popularity. Chiranjeevi's 'Veena step' became the talk of the town. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Sonali Bendre can be seen dancing their hearts out in the track.

Bangaru Kodi Petta



Bangaru Kodi Petta was featured in the 1992 film Gharana Mogudu. It was one of the earliest dance numbers which paved the way for his career as a dancer. Given its popularity, a remix was used in Ram Charan's Magadheera.

Nadaka Kalisina

Featured in the film Hitler, the song is yet another popular dance track of the Megastar. Nadaka Kalisina was sung by SP Balasubramanyam and Chitra and saw Rambha match steps with Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi's graceful dancing left everyone spellbound.

Ammudu Let’s Do Kummudu

The song was featured in Chiranjeevi's comeback film Khaidi No 150, starring Kajal Aggarwal. Often regarded as one of his best dance numbers, Chiranjeevi's buckle step became immensely popular after the release of the groovy track.

Chiranjeevi continues to prove that age is just a number and his career has a long way to go.

