Officer, Ram Gopal Verma's cop drama starring Nagarjuna, cleared for 25 May release post minor legal battle

Ram Gopal Verma’s upcoming film Officer, that marks his reunion with Nagarjuna, has been cleared for release post a minor legal battle.

DNA reports that the film, which is now slated to release on 25 May, was facing the risk of getting stalled after YT Entertainment sued RGV over non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 1.06 crores before the release of the film.

Appearing in court on 7 May on behalf of Verma, co-producer Sudheer Chandra informed the court that Consent Minutes Of Order had been prepared and RGV would make the payment to YT Entertainment on or before 18 May or the movie’s release date, whichever is earlier.

Justice SJ Kathawalla ordered that RGV be present in court to sign the Consent Order in the next hearing. After RGV failed to do that, the judge passed an order to restrain the release of the film. However, it ended well with RGV making a court appearance and paying off his dues.

The Nagarjuna-starrer revolves around a sincere police officer who fights hardened criminals and the mafia. The RGV-Nagarjuna is most famous for 1990 Shiva along with Antham and Govinda Govinda. Myra Siren also plays a tough cop and the leading lady in this action-packed film presented by A Company.

RGV recently released its trailer after raking up the fans with a high octane teaser.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 13:03 PM