Officer teaser: Nagarjuna takes on the big bad world in RGV's commercial action-drama

The hit combination of Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma is back and with an action thriller, Officer.

Also starring Myra Sareen, the film has features Nagarjuna as a top cop from Hyderabad, all set to take on the big bad world in Mumbai. The first glimpse of the film, introduces us to the crux with Nagarjuna in the midst of a true blue action drama.

The teaser gives us a hint of all things one would usually expect from an RGV film — high octane chase sequences, road rage, bullets, bombs and a ruthless villain to top it all off. But unlike most of the director's cult films, Officer doesn't quite project an intriguing element yet. It's more commercial and therefore, leaves little impact. The punchlines, which are integral to RGV productions, are missing.

Nagarjuna is smart and stylish as a police officer. Myra too plays the role of an officer and looks equally sleek and focused. From the trailer, it seem like the actor is also father to a girl who is caught in the crossfire and that looks like his most challenging case yet. Fans are now eager to reveal why Nagarjuna is termed as the most scary officer yet!

The Officer teaser officially brings back the hit Siva combo after almost 24 years. The film is also considered their career-best performances. The two last came together for Govinda Govinda in 1993 which had Sridevi as the female lead.

Presented by A Company Production, Officer is all set to release on 25 May.

Watch the first teaser here:

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 16:16 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 16:20 PM