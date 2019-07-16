Mission Mangal: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu's film to release on 18 July

The trailer of Mission Mangal, starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari with Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi, will release on 18 July. Kumar shared the trailer date alongside a new poster today. The film is a retelling of India's first ever mission to Mars.

Here is the new poster of Mission Mangal.

The teaser, which arrived on 9 July, shows the actors engrossed in making the launch of Mangalyaan as success. Kumar' character, senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan, can be seen initiating the command for the launch of the spaceship. The clip also delves into the personal lives of the women, who were a part of the team.

While talking about the female-dominated cast, Kumar said they are the real heroes of Mission Mangal, "The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, and are not bothered that there are five of them in the film, come together."

Kumar had said that he hoped the film inspires but also entertains audiences. The actor explained that he took up this role to educate not just his daughter but many others her age about this "incredible true story."

Directed by Jagan Shakti , the filming of Mission Mangal began in November 2018. The film has been produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who has directed the actor in Padman, is also one of the producers.

Mission Mangal will release in theatres on Independence Day this year. It will go head to head with John Abraham's upcoming thriller Batla House, and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 12:05:49 IST