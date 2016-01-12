Never thought of acting in Bollywood, says Saala Khadoos debutante Ritika Singh

Mumbai: Boxer Ritika Singh, who is making her Bollywood debut with the sports drama "Saala Khadoos", says she never thought of acting in films.

Directed by debutante Sudha Kongara Prasad, the movie features R Madhavan as a hard task-master boxing coach and the real-life pugilist.

"I was crazy about martial arts. At at the age of three, I started training in karate. I never thought of acting ...Bollywood. I have not seen many films. When this offer came (I accepted it as) I liked the story," Ritika told reporters here at a promotional event of "Saala Khadoos".

Ritika's co-star in the film, Madhavan, is all praises for her.

"We wanted a world-class boxer for the film who could act as well. She did a good job... there was no short that we had to retake in Chennai. There were times when she used to actually hit people...we had to tell her she doesn't have to literally hit them...just has to act," he said.

"There were instances when I have also got hurt...because of her. We had to tell her there is a difference between real and reel life," he added.

According to Ritika, Sudha was a hard task master.

Given her regular practice as a boxer and taking on opponents in the ring, Ritika did find it difficult to do the fight sequences.

"It was a different experience for me. I do fight in the ring but there is a difference between real and reel life...I had to be easy and slow," Singh said.

Madhavan revealed that in the film's climax, Ritika had to take on a real boxer and both of them gave tough fight to each other.

The film, co-produced by Madhavan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is slated to release on 29 January.

PTI

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 16:13:39 IST