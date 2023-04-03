For all the glitz and grandeur at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch, the uber-cool Jackie Shroff stole the show and social media by posing with a plant. He has always propagated about the importance of environment and going green. And netizens couldn’t keep calm, here are some reactions.

jackie shroff walked so greta thunberg could run pic.twitter.com/7Ubg30Tly6 — gordon (@gordonramashray) April 2, 2023

fuck zendaya and gigi my guy jackie shroff pulled up in the most fire ass fit w his cute little plant i don’t see enough people talking ab this pic.twitter.com/i6w0oCZQug — saamiya (@st4rg1rlwh0re) April 1, 2023

झाड़ उगाने का भीडू! Jackie Shroff is an environment activist that we didn’t expect but most certainly need. pic.twitter.com/GVgkUQ9DcT — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 1, 2023

Find someone who loves you the way Jackie Shroff loves that plant. 😂 pic.twitter.com/chXidLp32W — Ikra (@Ikraaaaa__) April 2, 2023

Last year, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, talking about the financial hardships he went through, the actor revealed, “I’ve been down into 30 rupees mein ghar chala. Hota hai na? Bahot sambhalke chalana padta hai. Saade saat rupya toh us waqt fees hua I think. Saade saat ya usse kam tha usse bhi. Yeah, that kind of school. So you manage, you manage with everything.”

He added, “Everybody lives, an ant lives, an elephant lives. So in between, if you come from an ant to an elephant, you know, there’s something at both the ends. So, how you handle it, it’s up to you. You have to keep trying, keep your reputation, but when you are down in a business, it’s okay. Learn from my mistakes and grow as much as you can till you pass away. It’s life, why grave?

