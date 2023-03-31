Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani graced the on-going grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Mukesh Ambani was seen wearing a black suit whereas Nita Ambani carried a blue saree with grace and elan.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India’s cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

In a statement, Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

The Centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes, including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

Spread across the Centre’s concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including ‘Kamal Kunj’ – one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

The Attendees

The event that happened at JIO Garden at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai was graced by the likes of Superstar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others

