Jackie Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs of Bollywood, who enjoys praises and admiration for his humble personality. The versatile actor is currently gearing up for the release of Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which will premiere on Zee 5 on 23rd September. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Jackie shared how son Tiger Shroff reacted to the trailer of his rom-com, how he sailed through financial hardships and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Since the trailer of Atithi Bhooto Bhava has garnered praises from all across the country, what feedback you got from your son Tiger?

Tiger said dad this really looks too cool. Your character is something which I’ve never seen. So that’s what he said and he said he’s prepping for his work but he’s going to watch it.

It’s a long story which seems to be very relevant for today’s generation. Do you think the definition of love has evolved or changed over time?

The love is always the same. Love can’t change, it’s eternal. It has to be felt like you feel your breath. Jab tak feel nahi lenge, jab tak saans nahi lenge tab tak pyaar he nahi hoga. Jab tak saans hai tab tak pyaar hai. Changes itna hai ke we used to cut the paper, paint it red, write love behind and we used to cut it. Today, it’s emoji (laughs). Then we used to collect money to get some perfume or some ittar and apply it on the envelope. There was a thought. there was an effort, it has become very fast today. But at the end of the day, I think love is love.

While playing this character were you reminded of your Bhoot Unkle days?

Yeah yeah, Bhoot Unkle, Bhoot And Friends, oh my God! This is the third time I’m playing bhoot and the kids love that role of me as bhoot. And in fact, when I played Bhoot Unkle, whenever the kids used to see it, their moms and dads use to say that’s Bhoot Unkle and then now they say Tiger ka papa hai.

What’s your take as the film has taken an OTT route instead of a theatrical release?

I felt that there has to be a strategy. I do my work sincerely as sincerely as possible. Listen to my director like he’s the captain of the ship and then it’s a decision of the production. I don’t get into it because it’s is their business, it should make sense to them. And definitely, I like to watch films in the cinema halls but OTT has also become worldwide. People can see all across the world. So, it makes a lot of business sense.

What character traits do you find similar traits between yourself and your character Makhan Singh?



I think I should not be saying it, Bandar apna laal nahi karta hai re. I’m a simpleton. Basically at heart. Now I’ve become like because I’m in the film line so like maybe. But my Simplicity will never go. It’s embedded deep in my bones, it’s like my bone marrow. My mother’s heart is with me. So many things don’t change. And Makhan also is like a man who believes in love, who is sincere about his feelings. When you feel for something, you feel for a little bee in the water, you try and take it out, you see a little ant struggling to get out of the water, you try and help it out. So that kind of heart I think every human being has for sure like everyone Makhan has that softness and he’s sincere and his love is eternal. I feel and so you know like

Your fondest memories from the sets of Atithi Bhooto Bhava

It’s such a beautiful feeling, we three of us (Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal) and our director Hardik head. It was a triangle, it’s like three vata, pitta and kapha (laughs). So, we were all three like aligned so beautifully and the guiding force in the centre, Hardik was a fabulous energy. We had a lot of fun. Our director used to cook for us and then used to give us a lot of different things. So, we felt home yaar. Matlab raste pe bhi humlog dhabe pe bhi rukte the or dhabe wale cook ko hatake woh khud bana ta tha. So, that’s a feeling that you are getting hand-cooked from your director who’s not stressed about work, who’s not stressed about what anybody thinking in the world man. It was pure love. And Sharmin is such a lovely person. I know her because she is colleague’s (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) niece and she has seen me, we have done Devdas with them.

Then Pratik is someone whose play I had gone to see. A lovely play, abhi naam gaya par kya mazedaar play tha, uske baad then I saw Scam and I said what a fine actor! And I learned so much from these gentlemen, and the lady, superb ya, there they are fluid. Both of them, are just so fluid.

You have been vocal about a phase when you saw financial hardships. How did you sail through that?



Because I’ve been down into 30 rupees mein ghar chala. Hota hai na? Bahot sambhalke chalana padta hai. Saade saat rupya toh us waqt fees hua I think. Saade saat ya usse kam tha usse bhi. Yeah, that kind of school. So you manage, you manage with everything. Everybody lives, an ant lives, an elephant lives. So in between, if you come from an ant to an elephant, you know, there’s something at both the ends. So, how you handle it, it’s up to you. You have to keep trying, keep your reputation, but when you are down in a business, it’s okay. Learn from my mistakes and grow as much as you can till you pass away. It’s life, why grave?

