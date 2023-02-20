Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos flew to India for an interesting conversation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is coming up with the much-awaited project, Heeramandi, on OTT platform. From OTT to other important aspects of films, a lot of things were discussed in this meeting. Mr. Sarandos emphasised how India is the fastest-growing market for OTT in the world and this might be great news for filmmakers and enthusiasts.

Ted compared Sanjay Leela Bhansali to an Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann & appreciated him for paying “a lot of attention to tiny motions of emotions.” More importantly, he mentioned how “This will excite Indian audiences, and for many people, it will be the first time they see something like this in the globe.” In reference to Heeramandi.

The artistry of Sanjay Leela Bhansali combined with the grace of this cast, is an explosion we were not prepared for 🤩#Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/1B1somnDbP — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) February 18, 2023

Filmmakers presented the first look of Heeramandi on Saturday. Post which, Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced his inspirations for the project, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh & Sharmin Segal.

Taking to social media, Bhansali Productions tweeted, "The artistry of

Sanjay Leela Bhansali combined with the grace of this cast, is an explosion we were not prepared for #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!”

Heeramandi is an eight-part television series, which promises to reveal the secret cultural reality of Heeramandi. As per the conversation, we are assured that Heeramandi will be a turning point in Netflix’s India strategy.

